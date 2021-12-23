Troopers investigating vehicle found in Colleton Co. pond

SC Lottery
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the driver of a vehicle is dead after the vehicle was found in a Colleton County pond.

Master Trooper Brian Lee says a 2004 Chevy Tahoe was found in the pond, located on private property, around 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

