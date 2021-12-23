SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

WATCH: Maine state trooper saves elderly man in ditch

By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VASSALBORO, Maine (Gray News) – Troopers in Maine found a man with Alzheimer’s in a ditch on the side of the road early Wednesday morning.

Police and troopers were responding to a report of an elderly man that had wandered away from home.

Authorities said troopers were able to get information from a town plow truck driver who saw a man walking in the area in the early morning hours during a storm.

They found the man lying in a ditch on the side of the road, suffering from severe hypothermia and frostbite.

Dashcam video shows Trooper Tyler Harrington carrying the 82-year-old man to safety, as he was unable to walk.

An ambulance took the man to the hospital where he is recovering from his injuries.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suit states that South Carolina continues to enforce its criminal sodomy statute titled...
Lawsuit: SC man says he still has to register as sex offender for having sex with another man
North Charleston police said the incident was at the intersection of Ashley Phosphate Road and...
Emergency crews respond to accident on Ashley Phosphate Road
A Charleston County man is suing a restaurant in North Charleston and the owner after the owner...
Lawsuit: Man says he was kicked in the groin by restaurant owner after complaining about food
South Carolina Rep. Mandy Kimmons announced her resignation from the House on Tuesday night.
Lowcountry state representative resigns from House
Investigators say surveilence images released Wednesday show a pickup truck that might have...
Deputies asking for public’s help identifying vehicle in fatal hit-and-run crash

Latest News

FILE - Vince Patton, a new Tesla owner, demonstrates on Dec. 8, 2021, on a closed course in...
Tesla to halt games on infotainment screens in moving cars
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
LIVE: Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Nicholas Komninos who is charged...
Authorities arrest Ladson man accused of trading child porn through the internet
Verdict read in Kim Potter trial.
Verdict read in Kim Potter trial
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
New Year’s Eve in Times Square still on, with smaller crowd