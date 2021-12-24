Charleston’s airport records jump in Christmas week travelers

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Despite a surge of the COVID-19 omicron variant across the country, Charleston International Airport is seeing more travelers for this Christmas holiday week than in the past two years.

Passenger numbers for the Christmas holiday are up an average of 112 percent over the same time last year, Charleston International Airport spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

The number of passengers at the airport rose five percent from their busiest year in 2019. They say their busiest travel days were the past four days.

Thousands of flights have been canceled across the country because of the omicron surge. But the website Flight Aware states Charleston International has only seen four flight cancellations Friday, and the exact cause of those cancellations is unknown.

“None of the lines were too long,” Surah Tadikamalla, who is visiting from Michigan, said. “It was early in the morning, so I guess the lines weren’t too bad.”

“I think you can just trust that it will be fine as long as you’re patient and smile and be friendly with others,” Stephen Boerigter, who is visiting from New Mexico, said.

The airport says it’s always a good idea to check your flight status before coming to the airport.

