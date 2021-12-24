SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

‘Don’t take COVID lightly,’ doctors warn parents

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Parents of children who are not yet vaccinated against COVID should take extra precautions to protect their children, doctors say.

About 11 percent of children ages 5 to 11 have received at least one shot while more than a third of kids between 12 and 17 have received a shot.

Dr. Deborah Greenhouse of the Palmetto Pediatric and Adolescent Clinic urged parents to have their children wear masks and socially distance, even during the holidays.

“This is not a benign illness and this is not something we should be taking lightly,” she says.

Greenhouse says that while most children who get COVID will have a mild illness, that’s not always the case.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was traveling along Highway 176 in Goose Creek when she struck a steel plate that...
Driver suing after hitting steel plate in roadway and flipping multiple times
Investigators said a home security camera captured the image of a man removing a package from a...
S.C. deputies release picture of person sought in porch package theft
The Colleton County School District, through the Insurance Reserve Fund, paid out $67,500 after...
Rumors of illicit affair among staff at Colleton County school prompt $67k payout
William Cray Enterline was charged with failure to stop for blue lights after deputies say he...
Man arrested after leading deputies on high speed chase
The suit states that South Carolina continues to enforce its criminal sodomy statute titled...
Lawsuit: SC man says he still has to register as sex offender for having sex with another man

Latest News

Over the next three years, MUSC is expected to receive $1.7 million in settlement payments from...
Former MUSC doctors to pay $1.7 million in out of court settlement
Lowcountry churches are taking different approaches to the holiday season the omicron variant...
Some churches encourage attendance, others go virtual for holiday services
The Charleston International Airport says passenger numbers for the Christmas holiday are up an...
Charleston’s airport sees increase in Christmas holiday travel
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Some churches encourage attendance, others go virtual for holiday services