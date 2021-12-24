‘Don’t take COVID lightly,’ doctors warn parents

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Parents of children who are not yet vaccinated against COVID should take extra precautions to protect their children, doctors say.

About 11 percent of children ages 5 to 11 have received at least one shot while more than a third of kids between 12 and 17 have received a shot.

Dr. Deborah Greenhouse of the Palmetto Pediatric and Adolescent Clinic urged parents to have their children wear masks and socially distance, even during the holidays.

“This is not a benign illness and this is not something we should be taking lightly,” she says.

Greenhouse says that while most children who get COVID will have a mild illness, that’s not always the case.

