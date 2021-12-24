Elderly man dies in Colleton County crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County firefighters say a man died Thursday after his vehicle crashed into a pond.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded Thursday morning a single-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of Penny Creek Road reported at 7:41 a.m. When the first officers arrived on the scene, they saw only the liftgate of a Chevrolet Tahoe visible in the water.

The crash scene was difficult to see from the road, they said.

Firefighters say a family member had jumped into the 34-degree water and broke the liftgate window but was unable to get inside the vehicle.

Paramedics gave the family member blankets and placed her in a heater staff vehicle to warm up.

Rescue divers went into the water to search and found the 81-year-old man inside. He had no signs of life, firefighters said.

Investigators believe the accident happened several hours prior to being discovered.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not released the victim’s identity.

