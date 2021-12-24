SC Lottery
Family of teen killed sues North Charleston Police

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a North Charleston teenager killed after being chased by a police officer in 2017 has received $150,000 dollars from the state insurance reserve fund after filing a lawsuit.

The family of Jalen Carter claims a North Charleston Police Officer should have never chased him with a gun in 2017.

In a lawsuit filed against the city of North Charleston and former officer Wayne Pavelischek, the estate of Carter claims the teenager was standing with a friend at the Appian Way Apartments near Fort Dorchester High School when Pavelischek tried to make contact with him.

The suit says Carter began to run and the officer chased him with his gun drawn.

Carter then tried to cross Patriot Boulevard when he was hit by a car.

He died six days later.

The suit claims Pavelischek should have never chased Carter with his gun drawn since Carter didn’t pose any threat and goes on to claim the city of North Charleston failed to train, supervise and correct Pavelischek on when to pull a gun.

Carter’s estate was paid out $150,000 from the November state insurance reserve fund.

