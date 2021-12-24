SC Lottery
Family of woman killed while crossing street receives settlement

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a woman killed in a 2014 auto-pedestrian accident on the Crosstown has received a settlement from the state’s Insurance Reserve Fund.

The estate of Lindsey Ranz will receive approximately $38,000 from a 2016 lawsuit.

Ranz was 21 years old when she was struck by a pick-up truck while out on an evening jog in January of 2014.

At the time, she was trying to cross the Crosstown at Coming Street in downtown Charleston.

Lindsey Ranz died after she was struck while crossing the Crosstown at Coming Street it...
Lindsey Ranz died after she was struck while crossing the Crosstown at Coming Street it downtown Charleston on Jan. 14, 2014.(Live 5/File)

Her family sued the State Department of Transportation, and the City of Charleston, saying the intersection created an unreasonable risk of harm to pedestrians.

Since that time, the city did make changes to that area about three years ago, most notably, the addition of a two-stage crossing. The first signal allows people to cross to the median, and then wait for the next walk signal to continue to the other side.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

