Fire damages home Thursday night

Crews with the Charleston, James Island and Saint Andrews Fire Departments responded just after...
Crews with the Charleston, James Island and Saint Andrews Fire Departments responded just after 11 p.m. to a home on Regatta Road.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday night in Charleston.

Crews with the Charleston, James Island and Saint Andrews Fire Departments responded just after 11 p.m. to a home on Regatta Road.

Firefighters say they arrived to find smoke coming from the roof a two-story home. Crews say they located the fire in the attic of the home and worked to contain it while checking that the resident had evacuated.

The resident told firefighters that she was alerted to the fire by her dog and went outside a saw the smoke.

Investigators from the Fire Marshal Division responded to the scene and the fire is currently under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

