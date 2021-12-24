Former MUSC doctors to pay $1.7 million in out of court settlement

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Over the next three years, MUSC is expected to receive $1.7 million in settlement payments from half a dozen former employees.

They left for Trident earlier this month, a move that in part prompted MUSC to sue its competition over stolen trade agreements.

Days before the first court hearing was scheduled, MUSC reached an out-of-court settlement with the doctors.

READ MORE: MUSC drops lawsuit against former physicians before first court hearing

According to documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, the six head and neck oncologists each owe their former employer at least $200,000 each, with the highest settlement at nearly $450,000 total.

There is a payment plan in place as well, nearly all must pay 29% of what they owe by early next month.

Starting in 2022, there are monthly payments to be made. The lowest starts at about $6,000 and the highest at $13,000.

Other provisions include any physician preference cards, case logs, instrument lists, and salary information created during their employment with MUSC had to be destroyed by Dec. 8 of this year.

These, lawyers argued, are confidential and proprietary materials of MUSC and should not be allowed for Trident’s use.

As part of the agreement, over the next year, the doctors cannot solicit employees at MUSC’s head and neck fellowship program or any other MUSC employee to leave their job.

A corresponding letter encouraging them to stay was also sent by the physicians as part of the agreement.

The contract specifically states that by signing the dotted line, it is not an admission of liability, and the physicians deny the allegations in the civil action.

Their representation has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.