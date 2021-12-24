SC Lottery
Harris tests negative for coronavirus after close contact

Vice President Kamala Harris, wearing a face mask speaks, with firefighters while visiting the...
Vice President Kamala Harris, wearing a face mask speaks, with firefighters while visiting the Los Angeles Fire Department Station 94, in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative Friday for the coronavirus following her close contact earlier this week with an aide who later tested positive, her office said.

Harris, who is spending the holidays in Los Angeles, had tested negative Wednesday after she was told that the aide who had accompanied her throughout the day Tuesday had tested positive.

Her office said she would be tested again Friday. A pair of tests — a rapid test and a more sensitive laboratory test — found no trace of the coronavirus, her office said.

Harris is fully vaccinated, has received a booster COVID-19 vaccine dose and is regularly tested under White House COVID-19 protocols. She is to be tested again on Monday.

The aide also is fully vaccinated and boosted, and had tested negative earlier this week and every day during the prior week, Harris’ office said.

Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, on Friday delivered doughnuts and holiday greetings to the firefighters at Los Angeles Fire Department Station 94.

“You are so special and we really do appreciate you and we thank you,” she told them.

Emhoff also tested negative on Friday, Harris’ office said.

