Non-profit gives gifts to homeless, is asking for community’s help

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Santa’s sleigh looks a little different for everyone each year. For the Lowcountry’s homeless population, it’s an SUV full of wrapped gifts handed out by the non-profit Uplift Charleston.

Uplift Charleston is continuing to accept wrapped gifts and donations to give the homeless throughout this holiday weekend.

The Lowcountry’s homeless population can be found from Summerville all the way to Downtown Charleston, according to Aaron Comstock, Founder of Uplift Charleston.

“It’s sad because we do see that too often is that they are the voiceless and the ignored too often,” Comstock said. “We just don’t see enough dedication to that problem.”

Comstock says handing out gifts is a “band-aid” on top of a much bigger problem, but it still makes for a special holiday that “our homeless brothers and sisters” don’t always experience, Comstock said.

“There are people out there who do not get gifts, and something to unwrap and something to make them feel loved, a lot of them don’t have family around here,” Comstock said.

The gifts Comstock say are frequently requested range from necessities like blankets, scarves, gloves and sleeping bags to bus passes and food gift cards.

“Even a $5 to $10 fast food gift card will help,” Comstock said.

Uplift Charleston has partnered with several Lowcountry breweries where you can drop off wrapped gifts and donations if you’re interested in helping this holiday season. Those locations are Frothy Beard in West Ashley, Holy City Brewery, Low Tide Brewery, Oak Road Brewery and Hobcaw Brewery.

To find out more about how you can help and where to drop off gifts, send an email to Uplift Charleston by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.