SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Non-profit gives gifts to homeless, is asking for community’s help

By Cameron Bopp
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Santa’s sleigh looks a little different for everyone each year. For the Lowcountry’s homeless population, it’s an SUV full of wrapped gifts handed out by the non-profit Uplift Charleston.

Uplift Charleston is continuing to accept wrapped gifts and donations to give the homeless throughout this holiday weekend.

The Lowcountry’s homeless population can be found from Summerville all the way to Downtown Charleston, according to Aaron Comstock, Founder of Uplift Charleston.

“It’s sad because we do see that too often is that they are the voiceless and the ignored too often,” Comstock said. “We just don’t see enough dedication to that problem.”

Comstock says handing out gifts is a “band-aid” on top of a much bigger problem, but it still makes for a special holiday that “our homeless brothers and sisters” don’t always experience, Comstock said.

“There are people out there who do not get gifts, and something to unwrap and something to make them feel loved, a lot of them don’t have family around here,” Comstock said.

The gifts Comstock say are frequently requested range from necessities like blankets, scarves, gloves and sleeping bags to bus passes and food gift cards.

“Even a $5 to $10 fast food gift card will help,” Comstock said.

Uplift Charleston has partnered with several Lowcountry breweries where you can drop off wrapped gifts and donations if you’re interested in helping this holiday season. Those locations are Frothy Beard in West Ashley, Holy City Brewery, Low Tide Brewery, Oak Road Brewery and Hobcaw Brewery.

To find out more about how you can help and where to drop off gifts, send an email to Uplift Charleston by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was traveling along Highway 176 in Goose Creek when she struck a steel plate that...
Driver suing after hitting steel plate in roadway and flipping multiple times
The suit states that South Carolina continues to enforce its criminal sodomy statute titled...
Lawsuit: SC man says he still has to register as sex offender for having sex with another man
William Cray Enterline was charged with failure to stop for blue lights after deputies say he...
Man arrested after leading deputies on high speed chase
Investigators said a home security camera captured the image of a man removing a package from a...
S.C. deputies release picture of person sought in porch package theft
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Non-profit gives gifts to homeless, is asking for community’s help
Source: Live 5
VIDEO:Driver suing after hitting steel plate in roadway and flipping multiple times
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charity receives donations after bikes were stolen
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Ridgeville Police chief donates toys to kids in need