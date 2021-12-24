Pastor: Bicycles stolen from Charleston charity helping people overcome homelessness

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A total of five bicycles were stolen from a longstanding Charleston charity that helps people overcome homelessness, according to the pastor.

Dr. Marion Platt, Star Gospel Mission’s executive director and pastor, woke up at around 4:45 a.m. Thursday to frantic text messages from the mission’s guests saying several bicycles were missing.

“What really alarms me is that someone would come onto the property and take these bicycles,” Platt said.

City of Charleston police officers responded to the mission off Meeting Street just before 7 a.m. Thursday.

Responding officers found no signs of forced entry into the area where the bicycles were stored, according to the incident report.

“Every evening, the guys come in, and they have a key where they’re able to lock their bikes down, and they put their bikes here on the bike rack, and many of them have a very strong chain,” Platt said.

The pastor said a total of five bicycles were stolen from the storage area next to the mission, which is fenced in with barbed wire and a gate.

The mission has been serving the homeless and families in trouble since it opened in 1904. One of the guests at the mission is Jason Mallardi, who, like many in the mission, relies on the bicycles to get to and from his construction job on James Island.

“I was flabbergasted,” Mallardi said. “I was just amazed that they were gone. I couldn’t believe it. The gate was wide open, and everything was missing out of the cage. It’s just unbelievable.”

Mallardi added that the value of the bicycles is worth more than just a dollar amount.

“A lot of us guys don’t have very much,” he said. “We came here with big hopes, and we get jobs. They help us get jobs, and for somebody to just take away the little bit of stuff that we have, it’s not a good feeling at all.”

Hours after posting about the incident on social media, the pastor said the mission has received an outpouring of support from the community.

“We’ve had a slight uptick in donations today,” Platt said. “People saying, ‘We want to help you replace some of the bikes that were taken from the men,’ and so I think that, to me, is a kind of Christmas miracle.”

The pastor says the mission will be upgrading their bicycle locks and security to make sure a similar incident does not happen again.

