SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Pastor: Bicycles stolen from Charleston charity helping people overcome homelessness

By Rey Llerena
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A total of five bicycles were stolen from a longstanding Charleston charity that helps people overcome homelessness, according to the pastor.

Dr. Marion Platt, Star Gospel Mission’s executive director and pastor, woke up at around 4:45 a.m. Thursday to frantic text messages from the mission’s guests saying several bicycles were missing.

“What really alarms me is that someone would come onto the property and take these bicycles,” Platt said.

City of Charleston police officers responded to the mission off Meeting Street just before 7 a.m. Thursday.

Responding officers found no signs of forced entry into the area where the bicycles were stored, according to the incident report.

“Every evening, the guys come in, and they have a key where they’re able to lock their bikes down, and they put their bikes here on the bike rack, and many of them have a very strong chain,” Platt said.

The pastor said a total of five bicycles were stolen from the storage area next to the mission, which is fenced in with barbed wire and a gate.

The mission has been serving the homeless and families in trouble since it opened in 1904. One of the guests at the mission is Jason Mallardi, who, like many in the mission, relies on the bicycles to get to and from his construction job on James Island.

“I was flabbergasted,” Mallardi said. “I was just amazed that they were gone. I couldn’t believe it. The gate was wide open, and everything was missing out of the cage. It’s just unbelievable.”

Mallardi added that the value of the bicycles is worth more than just a dollar amount.

“A lot of us guys don’t have very much,” he said. “We came here with big hopes, and we get jobs. They help us get jobs, and for somebody to just take away the little bit of stuff that we have, it’s not a good feeling at all.”

Hours after posting about the incident on social media, the pastor said the mission has received an outpouring of support from the community.

“We’ve had a slight uptick in donations today,” Platt said. “People saying, ‘We want to help you replace some of the bikes that were taken from the men,’ and so I think that, to me, is a kind of Christmas miracle.”

The pastor says the mission will be upgrading their bicycle locks and security to make sure a similar incident does not happen again.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was traveling along Highway 176 in Goose Creek when she struck a steel plate that...
Driver suing after hitting steel plate in roadway and flipping multiple times
The suit states that South Carolina continues to enforce its criminal sodomy statute titled...
Lawsuit: SC man says he still has to register as sex offender for having sex with another man
William Cray Enterline was charged with failure to stop for blue lights after deputies say he...
Man arrested after leading deputies on high speed chase
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
According to police, authorities are rerouting traffic at South Main Street/West Richardson...
Summerville police rerouting traffic after large paint container spills in roadway

Latest News

VIDEO: 2021 Spot Light Awards
VIDEO: 2021 Spot Light Awards
VIDEO: Pastor: Bicycles stolen from Charleston charity helping people overcome homelessness
VIDEO: Pastor: Bicycles stolen from Charleston charity helping people overcome homelessness
The Colleton County School District, through the Insurance Reserve Fund, paid out $67,500 after...
Rumors of illicit affair among staff at Colleton County school prompt $67k payout
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Nicholas Komninos who is charged...
Authorities arrest Ladson man accused of trading child porn through the internet