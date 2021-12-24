SC Lottery
Richland County farm opens doors to friends, neighbors and strangers for Christmas Eve “misfit” dinner

By Chris Joseph
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sal’s Ol’ Timey Feed & Seed hosted what owner Sal Sharpe called a “misfit” dinner, for those who did not have anywhere else to gather on Christmas Eve.

“All of the misfits that don’t fit in anywhere, come together and enjoy Christmas because we’re family,” Sharpe said.

Roughly 30 RSVPs for the dinner were returned, but Sharpe said she would accept all-comers.

The only price of admission was to bring a dish and some Christmas spirit.

Joy Cameron and her children arrived decked out in Christmas gear. She said she saw one of Sharpe’s advertisements and jumped at the opportunity.

“It’s perfect because a bunch of people who don’t know each other, coming together, to have a meal, to fellowship and have a sense of community,” she said.

Sharpe said she expects to throw the dinner again next year.

