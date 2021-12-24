Second victim dies after shooting at Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men were shot at a Columbia Apartment complex late Thursday night.

One man died Thursday night and the second passed away at a local hospital, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The incident happened at the Spring Lake Apartments at 7645 Garners Ferry Road around 11:30 p.m.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

