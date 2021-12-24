Top 10 sports stories of 2021 in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - 2021 was another busy year for sports in the Lowcountry. Before the new year, take a look back at some of the biggest moments we covered in the past 12 months.

#10. Stingrays make run to Kelly Cup Finals

Our list begins with the Stingrays who, despite barely squeaking into the playoffs, went on an big postseason run to reach the Kelly Cup Finals. The Rays, who had to push their home games to the ice palace because of a scheduling conflict at the North Charleston Coliseum, would upset the conference’s top seed Florida in the first round and take out their rivals from Greenville in the semifinals. Three upsets in a row was just too much as the Rays would come up short in the championship round falling to Fort Wayne 3 games to 1. It was the 6th time the Rays reached the Kelly Cup finals.

#9. Battery fire Mike Anhaeuser

At number 9, the end of an era for the Charleston Battery as Mike Anhaeuser was let go as the teams head coach back in November. Anhaeuser had been a member of the organization in the Lowcountry since he came as a player back in 1994. He became an assistant coach in 1999 and took over as the head coach in 2004. In that time he led the Battery to championships in 2010 and 2012 and the US Open Cup finals in 2008. He was a 2 time USL coach of the year and was inducted into the league’s hall of fame in 2013. But the Battery missed the playoffs in 2021 for the first time since 2007.

#8. Earl Grant leaves CofC

Number 8, another coaching change in the Lowcountry. Earl Grant leaving the college of Charleston after 7 seasons. The North Charleston native, who helped the Cougars get back to the NCAA Tournament for the 1st time in 2 decades back in 2018, left CofC to become a head coach in the ACC and took over the job at Boston College. Grant won 127 games and made 2 postseason appearances in his tenure. The College replaced Grant with former Winthrop head coach Pat Kelsey.

#7. Trevor Lawrence goes with top pick of the NFL Draft

Number 7 is the number 1 pick of the NFL Draft…Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence became the first Tiger to go first overall when he was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in April. Lawrence put together one of the greatest careers in Clemson history leading the Tigers to a 34-2 record as a starter. 3 trips to the college football playoff and a national championship in 2019. The move to the NFL hasn’t been so smooth as Lawrence has already lost more games this season than he did in college and high school combined.

#6. Raven Saunders wins Silver Medal in the Olympics

At number 6, a silver medal for Raven Saunders. The Burke alum finished 2nd in the shot put at the Olympics in July with a throw of 19.79 meters in Tokyo. For Saunders, who was competing in her 2nd Olympic games, it was her first Olympic medal. Styled with green and purple hair, Saunders became one of the lasting images of the games when she made the symbol of an X on the medal podium which she said represented the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet. But tragedy would strike Saunders just days later, as she had to return to the Lowcountry after the death of her mother.

“My thing is, especially when thinking about my mom and how concerned she was for my mental (health), is making sure that I show people that despite everything you can always, always, always keep fighting, you can keep pushing, you can keep striving, you can keep surviving.” Saunders would say.

We’ll reveal the top 5 picks after 6 pm on Friday.

