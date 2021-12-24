SC Lottery
Warming up with more sunshine Christmas Day!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will remain in control through the weekend. Expect a quiet and cool evening with temperatures falling into the 60s. Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to low 50s. Over the weekend southerly flow will kick back in, bringing us highs in the low to mid 70s by Christmas Day! A weak col.d front will cross our area Sunday, no rain expected though. In fact. cold air will be lacking with the front as highs stay in the low to mid 70s. High pressure will remain overhead for most of the week. Highs will start above average, in the mid to perhaps upper 70s thought Thursday. Another cold front could approach by next weekend, a few showers are possible Thursday into New Year’s Eve.

THIS EVENING/TONIGHT: Clear and Cool. Evening Temperatures in the 60s, Falling into the 50s Overnight.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Sunny. High 72, Low 56.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75, Low 54.

MONDAY: Times of Sun & Clouds. High 75, Low 56.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76, Low 58.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 76, Low 59.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. High 75, Low 55.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

