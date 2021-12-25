SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

ACLU, NAACP sue SC over newly drawn state House districts

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) — Two civil rights groups are suing South Carolina over its newly drawn state House maps.

The NAACP and the American Civil Liberties Union say the maps discriminate against Black people by diluting their voting power.

They also say lawmakers are taking too long to approve U.S. House maps.

The maps were passed by the Republican-dominated General Assembly earlier this month.

Leaders pointed out they didn’t make significant changes to the districts drawn after the 2010 U.S. Census, which were approved both by judges and federal officials.

Both the House and Senate need to approve the state’s final Congressional map, as they have recently done with the new House and Senate maps.

State legislative leaders have said they do not intend to bring these Congressional map votes until at least January, when they return to Columbia for their regular legislative session.

The filing deadline for candidates wishing to run for the seats that will be determined by these new boundaries is at the end of March.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was traveling along Highway 176 in Goose Creek when she struck a steel plate that...
Driver suing after hitting steel plate in roadway and flipping multiple times
Investigators said a home security camera captured the image of a man removing a package from a...
S.C. deputies release picture of person sought in porch package theft
The Colleton County School District, through the Insurance Reserve Fund, paid out $67,500 after...
Rumors of illicit affair among staff at Colleton County school prompt $67k payout
William Cray Enterline was charged with failure to stop for blue lights after deputies say he...
Man arrested after leading deputies on high speed chase
The suit states that South Carolina continues to enforce its criminal sodomy statute titled...
Lawsuit: SC man says he still has to register as sex offender for having sex with another man

Latest News

The Charleston International Airport says passenger numbers for the Christmas holiday are up an...
Charleston’s airport sees highest number of holiday travelers in 2 years
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston's airport sees highest number of Christmas travelers in 2 years
Over the next three years, MUSC is expected to receive $1.7 million in settlement payments from...
Former MUSC doctors to pay $1.7 million in out of court settlement
Union County family gifted wheelchair-accessible van for son with Cerebral Palsy on Christmas Eve
Union County family gifted wheelchair-accessible van for son with Cerebral Palsy on Christmas Eve