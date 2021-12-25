Birthday Party for Jesus serves 1,000 on Christmas morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 2021 Birthday Party for Jesus sent 7 trucks filled with wrapped gifts, groceries, supplies, and a Christmas meal to 7 neighborhoods in the Lowcountry.

“This is a way of giving back on Jesus Christ’s birthday,” volunteer Tony Lewis said.

It’s an interfaith effort involving churches, businesses, schools, community groups, and individuals who volunteer and donate. Dozens of volunteers took part in this effort.

“They’re gonna be joyful, we’re all gonna be joyful. We have a lot of volunteers,” said Mason Spinucci, a volunteer.

The event has been held for the past 12 years. The event used to be held at The Citadel, but they said covid has kept them from returning to their original location. This is the second year they’ve gone into the neighborhoods to give out the gifts.

“This is something we gotta do all year long of course,” Bob Catchum, a volunteer, said.

“We got all these volunteers here today coming to sacrifice their time with their families to come here to serve other people. It’s amazing,” volunteer Clayton Heineman said.

