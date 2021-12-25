SC Lottery
Charleston Animal Society gives family an especially meow-y Christmas

Eva and Faith Durinsky are surprised after getting a cat hand-delivered by the animal society...
Eva and Faith Durinsky are surprised after getting a cat hand-delivered by the animal society and Hendrick’s Automotive.(WCSC)
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Santa’s sleigh had a few special deliveries to make Saturday morning for some unsuspecting Lowcountry residents.

The Charleston Animal Society joined forces with Hendrick’s Automotive Group to surprise families with a new fur-ever friend.

“We have the Hendrick’s elves out delivering pets. And we have the last two being delivered today on Christmas Day,” said Don Smith, Executive Director of Community Relations for Hendrick’s Automotive Group.

Any families who adopted a pet between December 17 and 23 were eligible to have their pets hand-delivered to them on Christmas Day. Out of 128 adoptions in that 6-day span, six families chose to have their lifelong present hand-delivered.

The Durinsky Family was one of those whose day was especially meow-y.

“[Our parents] gave us a bunch of cat-related things that had cats on them,” said 13-year-old Eva Durinsky. “But I didn’t actually think we were gonna get a cat.

“I had zero idea,” said her sister, Faith.

More families opted to take home the pets this year, according to the animal society, but for Faith and Eva, the hand-delivery was exactly what they needed.

“We’ve been asking for a cat for years,” Faith said. “I’m already obsessed with [our cat], and I’ve known her for 5 minutes.”

The Charleston Animal Society also said they recently brought in 19 dogs from Kentucky, where tornadoes devastated communities earlier this month. They said they are constantly looking for people to adopt and donate.

To help out, click here.

