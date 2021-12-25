SC Lottery
Children’s center releases 5 steps to protect children from predators

By Aisha Tyler
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center is warning parents to keep an eye out for signs that someone may be “grooming” their child.

Officials with the nonprofit say grooming is a tactic used by potential child predators to desensitize children and gain their trust.

The center says there are five strategies to help keep your children safe:

  • Create a safe and open line of communication with your children.
  • Talk about body boundaries early and often.
  • Teach your children to report any gifts that are given to them by someone unexpectedly.
  • Teach them to report when they are alone with an adult.
  • Trust your instinct and trust your child.

Dee Norton Executive Director Beverly Hutchinson stresses that it’s never too late to talk to your children and report something if it seems off.

“Trust your gut, As a parent, as a caregiver, you know your child better than anybody. If something seems off, trust that,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson says if you feel something is happening that shouldn’t be, call police.

Additionally, Dee Norton is always open and available to parents if they have questions.

