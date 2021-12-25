SC Lottery
Deputies, bomb squad respond to attempted ATM break-in on Edisto Island

By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says members of its bomb squad are responding after a man used an explosive device in an attempt to access an ATM.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Knapp says deputies responded to the Enterprise Bank of South Carolina on Oyster Park Drive on Edisto Island around 9 a.m. Saturday morning for an attempted break-in of an ATM.

Deputies say they determined an unknown man had attempted to access the ATM by using an “incendiary or explosive device.”

Deputies do not believe anything was stolen and no injuries were reported.

Knapp says the bomb squad is responding to ensure the safety of the scene before detectives continue their investigation.

Knapp says there is no detailed description of the suspect and residents are asked to avoid the area.

