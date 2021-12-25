Eagles watching eggs on SC web cam get historical names

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - An environmental group decided on the historical names Harriet and Mitch for a pair of eagles that have become internet stars on Hilton Head Island.

Viewers have been logging on to view the pair on a web camera as they watch over their eggs in a nest. The eggs are expected to hatch in the next week or two.

The Hilton Head Island Land Trust isn’t releasing the exact location of the nest to protect the eagles from being bothered by humans.

The eagles are named for two key figures in emancipating slaves. Harriet is named for Underground Railroad conductor Harriet Tubman and Mitch is named for Union Army Gen. Ormsby Mitchel, who founded the town of Mitchelville during the Civil War. Freed slaves ran the town.

The land trust’s website says Tubman spent time in Beaufort County as a nurse and a spy for the Union Army. Tubman co-led the Combahee River Raid, which freed 756 people, 100 of whom she led to freedom on Hilton Head to settle in the newly-founded Mitchelville, the site states.

The trust said it received more than 400 entries for potential names for the eagles.

