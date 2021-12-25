SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Eagles watching eggs on SC web cam get historical names

An environmental group decided on the historical names Harriet and Mitch for a pair of eagles...
An environmental group decided on the historical names Harriet and Mitch for a pair of eagles that have become internet stars on Hilton Head Island.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - An environmental group decided on the historical names Harriet and Mitch for a pair of eagles that have become internet stars on Hilton Head Island.

Viewers have been logging on to view the pair on a web camera as they watch over their eggs in a nest. The eggs are expected to hatch in the next week or two.

The Hilton Head Island Land Trust isn’t releasing the exact location of the nest to protect the eagles from being bothered by humans.

The eagles are named for two key figures in emancipating slaves. Harriet is named for Underground Railroad conductor Harriet Tubman and Mitch is named for Union Army Gen. Ormsby Mitchel, who founded the town of Mitchelville during the Civil War. Freed slaves ran the town.

The land trust’s website says Tubman spent time in Beaufort County as a nurse and a spy for the Union Army. Tubman co-led the Combahee River Raid, which freed 756 people, 100 of whom she led to freedom on Hilton Head to settle in the newly-founded Mitchelville, the site states.

The trust said it received more than 400 entries for potential names for the eagles.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was traveling along Highway 176 in Goose Creek when she struck a steel plate that...
Driver suing after hitting steel plate in roadway and flipping multiple times
Investigators said a home security camera captured the image of a man removing a package from a...
S.C. deputies release picture of person sought in porch package theft
The Colleton County School District, through the Insurance Reserve Fund, paid out $67,500 after...
Rumors of illicit affair among staff at Colleton County school prompt $67k payout
William Cray Enterline was charged with failure to stop for blue lights after deputies say he...
Man arrested after leading deputies on high speed chase
The suit states that South Carolina continues to enforce its criminal sodomy statute titled...
Lawsuit: SC man says he still has to register as sex offender for having sex with another man

Latest News

An Orangeburg County Man received hundreds of thousands of dollars from the state after a...
Orangeburg Co. man receives $500K settlement after wrongful arrest
The family of Jalen Carter sued the North Charleston Police Department and a former officer...
Family of teen killed during N. Charleston police chase settles lawsuit
Officials with the nonprofit say grooming is a tactic used by potential child predators to...
Children’s center releases 5 steps to protect children from predators
The Charleston International Airport says passenger numbers for the Christmas holiday are up an...
Charleston’s airport sees highest number of holiday travelers in 2 years