Family of teen killed during N. Charleston police chase settles lawsuit

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a teenager who died after being struck by a vehicle during a police chase has settled a lawsuit.

The family of Jalen Carter sued the North Charleston Police Department and a former officer alleging negligence, excessive force, wrongful death and improper search and seizure over Carter’s death.

Carter’s family will receive a $150,000 settlement in the suit.

Carter died from his injuries on Nov. 17, 2017, approximately six days after the chase.

The lawsuit, filed in October 2018, claimed on or about Nov. 11, 2017, at approximately 3:44 p.m., Carter and a friend were standing outside Appian Way Apartments off Patriot Boulevard. When the officer attempted to make contact with Carter and his friend when Carter began to flee on foot, the lawsuit stated.

Court documents alleged the officer chased Carter with his gun drawn, and as Carter attempted to cross Patriot Boulevard, he was struck by a car.

The lawsuit claimed Carter was unarmed and therefore not a threat to the public or the officer, which meant lethal force was not justified; the officer should only have pulled his gun if lethal force is appropriate, it stated.

The suit claimed the officer “did not use sufficient care to know and realize that Jalen was unarmed and was not posing a threat of severe bodily injury or death” and that the officer had a duty to “properly and accurately assess a specific situation before resorting to potential use of lethal force.”

The payout came from the state’s Insurance Reserve Fund.

