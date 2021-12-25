SC Lottery
Feeling more like spring next week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:36 AM EST
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A beautiful evening on tap for the Lowcountry with high pressure in control. Temperatures will be in the 60s this evening, low to mid 50s overnight. A weak cold front will cross our area Sunday, no rain expected though. In fact, cold air will be lacking with the front as highs stay in the low to mid 70s. High pressure will move back in Monday and will remain overhead for most of the week. Highs will be well above average, in the mid to perhaps upper 70s through Friday. Another cold front will slide into the area by the end of the week into the weekend. A few showers are possible during this time frame.

THIS EVENING/TONIGHT: Clear. Evening Temperatures in the 60s. Overnight Lows in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75, Low 55.

MONDAY: Times of Sun & Clouds. High 75, Low 57.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76, Low 58.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 76, Low 60.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. High 77, Low 61.

New Year’s Eve: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. High 74, Low 56.

