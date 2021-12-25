SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

‘Happy Wheels’ gives back to children in hospitals around SC

Santa Claus doesn’t only come once a year for kids in children’s hospitals all around South...
Santa Claus doesn’t only come once a year for kids in children’s hospitals all around South Carolina. He comes every single week.(WIS)
By Madeline Stewart
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Santa Claus doesn’t only come once a year for kids in children’s hospitals all around South Carolina.

He comes every single week. With ‘Happy Wheels.’

Tracey Rankin, the executive director of Happy Wheels, explained exactly what they do for the children.

“We go room to room with the cart, we knock on the door and the kids get to pick their one favorite item off the cart and they get to keep it and take it home with them,” said Rankin.

All the toys are brand new. Rankin also says that it depends on donations from people in the community.

The purpose of Happy Wheels? To keep little faces smiling all year round.

“Really the privilege is ours, it’s the best job on the planet,” said Rankin. “I mean, who wouldn’t love visiting kids and handing out brand new toys and books? It feels like Santa Claus every single day of the year.”

Hospitals can be a scary place for kids but toys tend to make their stay a little easier.

“The best thing for us is telling them why we’re there, and then when we step aside and they see the cart behind us, the change in their face is constantly our favorite moment,” Rankin said.

Volunteers visit children’s hospitals in Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston every week.

They reach kids from every corner of the state.

“And the kids know what day is happy wheels day,” said Rankin. “And they will ask about it and they’ll ask their parents and some of them will wait in their doorways when they know we’re on the hall.”

Donations are not only accepted around Christmas time. They are accepted at any time.

The giving never stops.

To learn more about Happy Wheels and how you can help put smiles on kids’ faces, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Over the next three years, MUSC is expected to receive $1.7 million in settlement payments from...
Former MUSC doctors to pay $1.7 million in out of court settlement
Members of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office bomb squad respond to an attempted break-in...
Deputies, bomb squad respond to attempted ATM break-in on Edisto Island
A woman who volunteered to take a wounded North Augusta police officer to the hospital after a...
Woman who helped officer in South Carolina shootout honored
Investigators said a home security camera captured the image of a man removing a package from a...
S.C. deputies release picture of person sought in porch package theft
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says the state will receive 800 courses of...
S.C. to receive 800 sets of COVID-19 pill

Latest News

The 2021 Birthday Party for Jesus sent 7 trucks filled with wrapped gifts, groceries, supplies,...
Birthday Party for Jesus serves 1,000 on Christmas morning
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Birthday Party for Jesus serves 1,000 on Christmas morning
People across the Lowcountry attended services and spread cheer on Christmas Eve.
Residents attend services, uplift others on Christmas Eve
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Residents attend services, uplift others on Christmas Eve
“All of the misfits that don’t fit in anywhere, come together and enjoy Christmas because we’re...
Richland County farm opens doors to friends, neighbors and strangers for Christmas Eve “misfit” dinner