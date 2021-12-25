Residents attend services, uplift others on Christmas Eve

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People across the Lowcountry spent Christmas Eve night celebrating and displaying the Christmas spirit.

Dozens attended Mass at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 134 St. Philip St., Friday night.

“Peace, hope, love and joy. That’s the main theme throughout,” Father Bob Higgins said about the holiday. “Not so much to even Christians, you know, to the whole world – to Muslims, to Jewish people, to Bahai, you name it. The whole concept of peace, you know, that’s been carried throughout. Even recently, you know, we know that when they have wars that there’s a peace contract signed on this night.”

Jeremiah Boone played his guitar and sang songs along King Street during the night to help bring joy to others. Boone said spending time with the people you love is his favorite part of the holiday.

“I don’t think it’s more so about the gifts that you get,” he said. “Just about spending time with the people you haven’t really spent time with.”

Julia Crimi and Ayan Ray are visiting the Lowcountry from New Jersey. They agreed that Christmas allows people to catch up for lost time throughout the year.

“I feel like a lot of time of the year, you don’t spend time with your family necessarily,” Crimi said. “You’re working or you’re doing your own thing, so Christmas is a great time to get together again.”

St. Andrew’s City Church held another Christmas Eve service at Charleston Music Hall. Attendees there listened to passages from the Bible and heard songs sung by the choir.

“Those people surrounding you that help you get through the year, I feel this is a good time to really appreciate them,” Boone said.

Higgins, meanwhile, explained why children are an essential part of Christmas.

“It’s not just for the children,” he said. “It’s special because they bring new life to us. They bring hope to us. They bring joy to us. They bring peace to us.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.