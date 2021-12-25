SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Residents attend services, uplift others on Christmas Eve

By Rey Llerena
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People across the Lowcountry spent Christmas Eve night celebrating and displaying the Christmas spirit.

Dozens attended Mass at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 134 St. Philip St., Friday night.

“Peace, hope, love and joy. That’s the main theme throughout,” Father Bob Higgins said about the holiday. “Not so much to even Christians, you know, to the whole world – to Muslims, to Jewish people, to Bahai, you name it. The whole concept of peace, you know, that’s been carried throughout. Even recently, you know, we know that when they have wars that there’s a peace contract signed on this night.”

Jeremiah Boone played his guitar and sang songs along King Street during the night to help bring joy to others. Boone said spending time with the people you love is his favorite part of the holiday.

“I don’t think it’s more so about the gifts that you get,” he said. “Just about spending time with the people you haven’t really spent time with.”

Julia Crimi and Ayan Ray are visiting the Lowcountry from New Jersey. They agreed that Christmas allows people to catch up for lost time throughout the year.

“I feel like a lot of time of the year, you don’t spend time with your family necessarily,” Crimi said. “You’re working or you’re doing your own thing, so Christmas is a great time to get together again.”

St. Andrew’s City Church held another Christmas Eve service at Charleston Music Hall. Attendees there listened to passages from the Bible and heard songs sung by the choir.

“Those people surrounding you that help you get through the year, I feel this is a good time to really appreciate them,” Boone said.

Higgins, meanwhile, explained why children are an essential part of Christmas.

“It’s not just for the children,” he said. “It’s special because they bring new life to us. They bring hope to us. They bring joy to us. They bring peace to us.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said a home security camera captured the image of a man removing a package from a...
S.C. deputies release picture of person sought in porch package theft
The Colleton County School District, through the Insurance Reserve Fund, paid out $67,500 after...
Rumors of illicit affair among staff at Colleton County school prompt $67k payout
The driver was traveling along Highway 176 in Goose Creek when she struck a steel plate that...
Driver suing after hitting steel plate in roadway and flipping multiple times
The family of a North Charleston teenager killed after being chased by a police officer in 2017...
Family of teen killed sues North Charleston Police
Over the next three years, MUSC is expected to receive $1.7 million in settlement payments from...
Former MUSC doctors to pay $1.7 million in out of court settlement

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Residents attend services, uplift others on Christmas Eve
The family of Jalen Carter sued the North Charleston Police Department and a former officer...
Family of teen killed during N. Charleston police chase settles lawsuit
The Charleston International Airport says passenger numbers for the Christmas holiday are up an...
Charleston’s airport sees highest number of holiday travelers in 2 years
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Children's center releases 5 steps to protect children from 'grooming'