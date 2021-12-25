S.C. to receive 800 sets of COVID-19 pill

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina is set to receive hundreds of the first COVID-19 antiviral pill.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says the state will receive 800 courses of Pfizer’s oral antiviral drug Paxlovid.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for Paxlovid to treat COVID-19.

HHS says the federal government has purchased 10 million courses of the drug and distribution is set to begin at the end of December.

The initial number available nationwide for distribution is 65,000 courses and HHS says the initial allocations were determined on a pro-rata basis and provided to health departments for free.

HHS says the allocations of the treatment will be left to state and territorial health departments to dispense across their jurisdictions.

HHS says they will allocate more product as supply increases and are expecting an additional 200,000 courses in January with availability ramping up in the following months.

U.S. health regulators authorized a second pill against COVID-19 on Thursday when they approved Merck’s molnupiravir.

