Woman who helped officer in South Carolina shootout honored

A woman who volunteered to take a wounded North Augusta police officer to the hospital after a...
A woman who volunteered to take a wounded North Augusta police officer to the hospital after a shootout with the driver of a pickup truck has been honored by the city.(Live 5/File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) - A woman who volunteered to take a wounded North Augusta police officer to the hospital after a shootout with the driver of a pickup truck has been honored by the city.

Officials say Allison Hudson Shellstrom ended up in the gunbattle as she drove around with her granddaughter on December 9.

The city’s proclamation says Shellstrom’s actions meant North Augusta Public Safety Lt. Aaron Fittery received immediate medical attention for his wounded leg, helping him recover faster.

The officer was the only person hit in the gunfire on U.S. Business 25 in the heart of North Augusta.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

