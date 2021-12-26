SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Crews responding to crash in West Ashley

The Major Accident Investigation Team is being dispatched to the crash.
The Major Accident Investigation Team is being dispatched to the crash.(WCSC)
By Landon Boozer
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in West Ashley Sunday evening.

The crash happened at Magwood Drive between Charlie Hall Boulevard and Ashley Crossing Drive.

Traffic is being diverted down the two cross streets, according to Charleston police.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfen with the Charleston Police Department says the Major Accident Investigation Team is being dispatched to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in the 1500 block of Macoma...
Deputies investigate fatal crash involving dirt bike
Over the next three years, MUSC is expected to receive $1.7 million in settlement payments from...
Former MUSC doctors to pay $1.7 million in out of court settlement
Members of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office bomb squad respond to an attempted break-in...
Deputies, bomb squad respond to attempted ATM break-in on Edisto Island
A woman who volunteered to take a wounded North Augusta police officer to the hospital after a...
Woman who helped officer in South Carolina shootout honored
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says the state will receive 800 courses of...
S.C. to receive 800 sets of COVID-19 pill

Latest News

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in the 1500 block of Macoma...
Deputies investigate fatal crash involving dirt bike
A 3-year-old child was injured Saturday afternoon in an accidental self-inflicted shooting,...
Deputies: 3-year-old wounded in accidental N.C. Christmas Day shooting
People who want to recycle their Christmas tree should do so before the branches dry out and...
Here’s how to recycle your Christmas tree
Eva and Faith Durinsky are surprised after getting a cat hand-delivered by the animal society...
Charleston Animal Society gives family an especially meow-y Christmas