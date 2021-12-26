Crews responding to crash in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in West Ashley Sunday evening.

The crash happened at Magwood Drive between Charlie Hall Boulevard and Ashley Crossing Drive.

Traffic is being diverted down the two cross streets, according to Charleston police.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfen with the Charleston Police Department says the Major Accident Investigation Team is being dispatched to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.