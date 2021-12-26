Deputies: 3-year-old wounded in accidental N.C. Christmas Day shooting

HENDERSON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 3-year-old child was injured Saturday afternoon in an accidental self-inflicted shooting, according to deputies in North Carolina.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to a report of an accidental shooting at approximately 2:25 p.m. Christmas Day on Spicer Cove Road. The caller stated that the child had gotten hold of a firearm and was accidentally shot.

Deputies said the child was taken by helicopter to Mission Hospital for treatment but there has been no word on the child’s condition.

Detectives were investigating the incident.

Saturday’s shooting is the third shooting involving a three-year-old child in the Carolinas this month.

A 3-year-old boy was wounded in the head at his Moncks Corner home on Dec. 3. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said the child survived the shooting and was alert and conscious when deputies responded. An incident report stated there were seven people at the scene, including three children and four adults.

As of last week, no charges had been filed in that shooting.

Also on Dec. 3, a 3-year-old boy in Beaufort County died in a self-inflicted shooting in the Port Royal area, police said.

Police said the weapon involved had been in a kitchen drawer and police said they did not anticipate charges being filed in that case.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.