Deputies clean off vandalized headstones at SC Veterans cemetery

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies have cleaned off a cemetery after it was found vandalized on Christmas morning.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found extensive graffiti on the mausoleum and on some of the headstones when they arrived at M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery.

Deputies say the incident is currently under investigation.

Several deputies and area first responders have cleaned off the damage.

Deputies and first responders cleaned away graffiti at a cemetery after it was found vandalized on Christmas morning.(FOX Carolina)

