Deputies investigate fatal crash involving dirt bike

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead Saturday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a report of a crash involving a dirt bike in the 1500 block of Macoma Drive in the Mount Pleasant area Saturday shortly after 5 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

The driver of the dirt bike had fallen off the bike and was seriously injured, Knapp said. He later died at an area hospital.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

Deputies say no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Bureau is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

