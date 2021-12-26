SC Lottery
Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 15)

(Carlos Dunlap Instagram)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

AFC

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played in a 16-14 win over Cleveland

Alex Taylor, OL, Cleveland Brown - Practice squad

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 4 catches for 64 yards in a 30-12 loss to Detroit. The Summerville alum has 46 catches for 718 yards and 3 touchdowns this season.

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 4 tackles, 2 sacks and 1 TFL in a 17-9 loss to Minnesota. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 45 tackles, 16 TFL’s and 15 sacks this season

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Had 4 tackles, 3 sacks and 3 TFL in a 20-10 loss to the Rams. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 22 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 4 TFL and 5 pass deflections this season.

Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Played in a 20-10 loss to the Rams

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Injured Reserve. The Goose Creek alum has 8 tackles this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Played in a 27-17 win over Washington

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Inactive in a 21-6 win over the Giants

