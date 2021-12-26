SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Siblings enjoy first Christmas together for the first time in over 70 years

By Caleb Britt
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Ruth Hibbs and Robert Seute grew up on Kansas farmland and cherish the memories. One of Hibbs’ favorite memories is playing with Seute and using their creativity to make their own toys. Hibbs said they would also play a game called “handy” over in school. Seute said one of his favorite memories was walking to school because “their feet were their school bus.”

Hibbs, 96, and Seute, 101, lived in different states for over 70 years. Hibbs moved to Texas with her family in the 1950′s and Seute stayed behind in Kansas. The two still remained close, and Hibbs would make trips back to Kansas.

“Ruth and I, it was just the two of us,” Seute said. “We was always very close to each other.”

Hibbs persuaded Seute to move to College Station this year, and the two now live across the hall from each other at The Langford, a College Station senior living community. They’ve enjoyed living in the same space and sharing their favorite Christmas memories.

“We’d have to go out a lot of times into the pasture and cut our own Christmas tree cause there was hardly no money back then, but we didn’t know the difference,” Hibbs said. “We were happy.”

Sarah Molloy, Hibbs’ granddaughter, is happy to see her grandmother and uncle make new memories as this will be Hibbs’ first Christmas without her late husband.

“Now, you laugh and smile every day, you do, and I see her and on the phone I can hear the happiness in her voice,” Molloy said.

Molloy loves seeing the happiness the siblings have brought to each other during the holiday season and looks forward to seeing more of it for years to come.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over the next three years, MUSC is expected to receive $1.7 million in settlement payments from...
Former MUSC doctors to pay $1.7 million in out of court settlement
Members of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office bomb squad respond to an attempted break-in...
Deputies, bomb squad respond to attempted ATM break-in on Edisto Island
A woman who volunteered to take a wounded North Augusta police officer to the hospital after a...
Woman who helped officer in South Carolina shootout honored
Investigators said a home security camera captured the image of a man removing a package from a...
S.C. deputies release picture of person sought in porch package theft
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says the state will receive 800 courses of...
S.C. to receive 800 sets of COVID-19 pill

Latest News

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in the 1500 block of Macoma...
Deputies investigate fatal crash involving dirt bike
Martha Earnhardt
Martha Earnhardt, racing family matriarch, has died
A 3-year-old child was injured Saturday afternoon in an accidental self-inflicted shooting,...
Deputies: 3-year-old wounded in accidental N.C. Christmas Day shooting
People who want to recycle their Christmas tree should do so before the branches dry out and...
Here’s how to recycle your Christmas tree
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Visitation hours return for state prisons