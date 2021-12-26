SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Sunshine and warm temperatures continue next week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a warm afternoon with temperatures in the 70s, we will see temperatures this evening in the 60s. A weak cold front will stall to our north overnight, which will increase moisture higher up in the atmosphere. As a result, look for dense fog overnight into Monday morning. Make sure to plan extra travel time. It will be a mild morning with temperatures in the 50s. Sunshine will continue on Monday, highs will soar into the low to mid 70s. The warm weather continues for the last week of 2021, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s through Thursday, low to mid 70s Friday into the weekend. We will be watching a cold front, which will move into the area Thursday. A few showers and storms are possible later in the day. A few shower or storms are possible into New Year’s Day with the front nearby.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76, Low 55.

MONDAY: Dense AM Fog. Mostly Sunny. High 75, Low 58.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76, Low 59.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 76, Low 61.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms Possible. High 77, Low 62.

New Year’s Eve: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower/Storm. High 74, Low 62.

New Year’s Day: Times of Sun and Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower/Storm. High 74, Low 63.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over the next three years, MUSC is expected to receive $1.7 million in settlement payments from...
Former MUSC doctors to pay $1.7 million in out of court settlement
Members of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office bomb squad respond to an attempted break-in...
Deputies, bomb squad respond to attempted ATM break-in on Edisto Island
A woman who volunteered to take a wounded North Augusta police officer to the hospital after a...
Woman who helped officer in South Carolina shootout honored
Investigators said a home security camera captured the image of a man removing a package from a...
S.C. deputies release picture of person sought in porch package theft
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says the state will receive 800 courses of...
S.C. to receive 800 sets of COVID-19 pill

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Sunday forecast
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Christmas Day forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday morning forecast