Sunshine and warm temperatures continue next week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a warm afternoon with temperatures in the 70s, we will see temperatures this evening in the 60s. A weak cold front will stall to our north overnight, which will increase moisture higher up in the atmosphere. As a result, look for dense fog overnight into Monday morning. Make sure to plan extra travel time. It will be a mild morning with temperatures in the 50s. Sunshine will continue on Monday, highs will soar into the low to mid 70s. The warm weather continues for the last week of 2021, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s through Thursday, low to mid 70s Friday into the weekend. We will be watching a cold front, which will move into the area Thursday. A few showers and storms are possible later in the day. A few shower or storms are possible into New Year’s Day with the front nearby.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76, Low 55.

MONDAY: Dense AM Fog. Mostly Sunny. High 75, Low 58.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76, Low 59.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 76, Low 61.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms Possible. High 77, Low 62.

New Year’s Eve: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower/Storm. High 74, Low 62.

New Year’s Day: Times of Sun and Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower/Storm. High 74, Low 63.

