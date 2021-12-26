Top 10 high school football plays of 2021

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - 2021 provided another exciting season of high school football in the Lowcountry. Take a look back at some of the top plays during this past season.

Starting us off at Number 10... who remembers this finish?.... Goose Creek with a chance to walk it off over Fort Dorchester... but the Patriots make the goal-line stand... Demetri Simmons is stopped just short... the Fort keeps its perfect record en tact... arguably one of the best games of the season...

At number nine... we head to SCISA... Pinewood Prep taking on First Baptist... the fog rolling in on James Island.. check out the reflexes by Kaine Moses... able to bobble and secure the one-handed interception... take another look... great concentration from the junior...The Hurricanes go on to beat Pinewood 31-to-29...

Speaking of Pinewood.. our number eight play of the year comes courtesy of the Panthers... specifically Jaalan Scott... watch him make the grab... then swim the ball over the defender... and takes off 60 yards of the score... take another look... swoop...Trinity Collegiate would get the win in a shootout... 74-to-40..

To number seven... we said Demetri Simmons name a lot this season for Goose Creek... he scored so many touchdowns it was hard to pick just one... but this one against Wilson was pretty sweet...Like a pinball.. Simmons is going to bounce off one defender... then hit the spin cycle on another... can’t wait to see him at South Carolina State... theGators down Wilson 49-to-28...

We reach the halfway point with number six... another beast of a running back... Josh Shaw of Hanahan... he’s going to dodge not one... not two... but three tackles before taking off the score...This was your game-winner against Cane Bay... a huge win for Art Craig and the Hawks... good luck tackling that man guys...

At number five... we head to James Island... Trojans hosting Blufton.. J-I going for the endzone... watch John Grant make the juggling circus catch.. able to maintain control... and that’s a touchdown.. here’s another look...Hand’s of glue righ there... Trojans go on to shoutout the Bobcats 35-noting...

In at number four... more crazy catches... this one comes courtesy of St. Johns... Islanders facing Timberland... we’ve got a bad snap.. Jordan Brown heaves one up... and wouldn’t you know it.. George Webb is there... bobbles the ball... then secures it and takes it in for a score... we call that an answered prayer... the timberwolves go on to win this one 30-to-12...

We’re down to our final three... at number three.. .we head to Timberland.. Wolves hosting Rideland-Hardeeville... Kylen Brown throws one up for Gavin Edwards... watch him make the grab... keep those feet in bounds... defender whiffs on the tackle... and he will walk in for six points... here it is one more time... sweeet... T-Wolves win big 43-nothing...

Our number two play of the year takes us to Summerville... Green Wave taking on Goose Creek... Jailyn Ingram coughs up the football... Kaylon Johnson recovers.. and he’s going to cut back across the field... then weave his way back... and take this ball all the way in for six... we’ll call it the Green Wave fumble-rooski.... you don’t see that everyday...Summerville goes on to get the win 20-to-13...

And our top play of 2021... takes us to Cane Bay... Cobras hosting Ashley Ridge in the first round of the 5-A playoffs.. we’re in double overtime... Cobras need a score... ont 4th and goal.. T-J Wright appears to be stopped in the backfield... but able to bounce outside and take it in for the walk-off touchdown... a wild finish in Cobra Country...

Congrats to T-J Wright with our top play of the year...

