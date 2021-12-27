$1M Powerball ticket sold in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Christmas Day Powerball drawing has made a ticket purchased in the Summerville area worth $1 million.

The ticket was purchased from the Refuel store at 605 Brighton Park Blvd. in Summerville for Saturday night’s drawing, South Carolina Education Lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.

Powerball numbers for the Saturday drawing were 27 - 29 - 45 - 55 - 58 and Powerball 2, she said.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.