$1M Powerball ticket sold in Summerville

The Christmas Day Powerball drawing has made a ticket purchased in the Summerville area worth...
The Christmas Day Powerball drawing has made a ticket purchased in the Summerville area worth $1 million.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Christmas Day Powerball drawing has made a ticket purchased in the Summerville area worth $1 million.

The ticket was purchased from the Refuel store at 605 Brighton Park Blvd. in Summerville for Saturday night’s drawing, South Carolina Education Lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.

Powerball numbers for the Saturday drawing were 27 - 29 - 45 - 55 - 58 and Powerball 2, she said.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

