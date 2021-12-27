SC Lottery
Body of missing Fla. teen pulled from pond

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of the body of a...
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPTV/CNN) - A Florida eighth-grader who went missing last week was found dead on Christmas Day.

The body of 14-year-old Vensley Maxime was spotted in a retention pond Saturday near Crestwood Middle School, the school he attended.

He had last been seen alive near the area on Wednesday.

Police said there were no signs of injury or trauma and no official cause of death has been released.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what happened.

