Charleston Co. deputies asking for public’s help to solve W. Ashley murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Monday marks three years since a Charleston County man was shot to death while taking out the trash.

The sheriff’s office is urging people who may know something to come forward.

Aubrey Zanders was 39 years old when detectives believe he was shot after finding someone breaking into a storage area outside his home in West Ashley on Ashley Hall Road.

Deputies are asking for people to come forward with any information in the case.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at (843) 743-7200, Det. Goldstein at (843) 670-1183, or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

