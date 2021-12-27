Deputies: Argument over dog leads to deadly shooting

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a man in the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man early Sunday morning.

Jerod Johnathan Blake, 38, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to a post on the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

Deputies responded to the 20 block of Kali Street in the Bill White’s Mobile Home Community in Newberry County at approximately 2 a.m. following a report of an argument with shots fired.

The first officer on the scene found a man on ground in a backyard suffering an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, the post states. While the deputy performed CPR until Newberry County EMS arrived, other deputies were able to locate Blake and detain him, the post states.

Investigators say an argument over an issue with a dog led to the fatal shooting.

Blake was being held at the Newberry County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.