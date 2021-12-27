FIRST ALERT: Left eastbound lane closed of I-526 at I-26 after crash
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says all but the left eastbound lane of I-526 has reopened after a crash.
That crash was reported at approximately 5:15 a.m. near the merge with I-26 and initially closed the entire eastbound side of I-526. As of just before 6 a.m., all but the far left lane had reopened.
There has been no immediate word on injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.