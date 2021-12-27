SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

First responders on scene of plane crash in Arkansas

Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County Road searching for a plane crash.
Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County Road searching for a plane crash.(KAIT)
By Chris Carter and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARP Co., Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – First responders are searching for a plane that was reported to have crashed Sunday evening in Arkansas.

Fulton County Sheriff Al Roork, whose agency is assisting with the search, told KAIT8 that crews have not been able to locate the wreckage because of fog and nightfall, but witnesses have reported the plane went down near Nine Mile Road and Slick Rock Road in rural Sharp County.

Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts said multiple agencies are responding. He did not know the type of plane that crashed or details about those who were on board.

Roork said crews are searching on foot and in the air for the wreckage. A KAIT8 reporter at the scene saw several search and rescue crews along Nine Mile Road.

A cause of the crash is not known at this time, but Counts said there was heavy fog throughout the area.

Copyright 2021 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in the 1500 block of Macoma...
Deputies investigate fatal crash involving dirt bike
Over the next three years, MUSC is expected to receive $1.7 million in settlement payments from...
Former MUSC doctors to pay $1.7 million in out of court settlement
A woman who volunteered to take a wounded North Augusta police officer to the hospital after a...
Woman who helped officer in South Carolina shootout honored
Members of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office bomb squad respond to an attempted break-in...
Deputies, bomb squad respond to attempted ATM break-in on Edisto Island
Martha Earnhardt
Martha Earnhardt, racing family matriarch, has died

Latest News

Jerod Johnathan Blake is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime,...
Deputies: Argument over dog leads to deadly shooting
For 43 years, the Original Charleston Lowcountry Kwanzaa Planning Committee has been working to...
Kwanzaa begins in the Lowcountry with week-long celebrations
The Major Accident Investigation Team is being dispatched to the crash.
Police: Two dead following crash in West Ashley
Attorney Sarah Weddington, who argued Roe vs. Wade, during a women's rights rally on Tuesday,...
Sarah Weddington, lawyer who argued Roe v. Wade, dies at 76