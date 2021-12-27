Kwanzaa begins in the Lowcountry with week-long celebrations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the first day of Kwanzaa begins, a decades-old committee is committed to educating the Lowcountry on this cultural holiday.

“We’re trying to get everyone to know the culture behind Black people, and how we celebrate Kwanzaa,” Ke’ilah Nesbit said.

For 43 years, the Original Charleston Lowcountry Kwanzaa Planning Committee has been working to educate their children and society on the cultural holiday that is Kwanzaa.

Over the next seven days, the committee has planned some events for adults, some for kids, and some for the whole family, including two that will be held virtually in case people aren’t comfortable coming out in person.

Committee Chairperson Sara Nesbit said she lives the principles of Kwanzaa each day as a lifestyle, not just for seven days a year.

“It’s all about education. It’s all about education for our children, for society as a whole, and to affirm us as a people,” Sara Nesbit said.

The whole community is invited to attend this week’s events.

You can find this week’s schedule of events here.

