SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Kwanzaa begins in the Lowcountry with week-long celebrations

For 43 years, the Original Charleston Lowcountry Kwanzaa Planning Committee has been working to...
For 43 years, the Original Charleston Lowcountry Kwanzaa Planning Committee has been working to educate their children and society on the cultural holiday that is Kwanzaa.(WCSC)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the first day of Kwanzaa begins, a decades-old committee is committed to educating the Lowcountry on this cultural holiday.

“We’re trying to get everyone to know the culture behind Black people, and how we celebrate Kwanzaa,” Ke’ilah Nesbit said.

For 43 years, the Original Charleston Lowcountry Kwanzaa Planning Committee has been working to educate their children and society on the cultural holiday that is Kwanzaa.

Over the next seven days, the committee has planned some events for adults, some for kids, and some for the whole family, including two that will be held virtually in case people aren’t comfortable coming out in person.

Committee Chairperson Sara Nesbit said she lives the principles of Kwanzaa each day as a lifestyle, not just for seven days a year.

“It’s all about education. It’s all about education for our children, for society as a whole, and to affirm us as a people,” Sara Nesbit said.

The whole community is invited to attend this week’s events.

You can find this week’s schedule of events here.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in the 1500 block of Macoma...
Deputies investigate fatal crash involving dirt bike
Over the next three years, MUSC is expected to receive $1.7 million in settlement payments from...
Former MUSC doctors to pay $1.7 million in out of court settlement
A woman who volunteered to take a wounded North Augusta police officer to the hospital after a...
Woman who helped officer in South Carolina shootout honored
Members of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office bomb squad respond to an attempted break-in...
Deputies, bomb squad respond to attempted ATM break-in on Edisto Island
Martha Earnhardt
Martha Earnhardt, racing family matriarch, has died

Latest News

The Major Accident Investigation Team is being dispatched to the crash.
Crews responding to crash in West Ashley
Deputies and first responders cleaned away graffiti at a cemetery after it was found vandalized...
Deputies clean off vandalized headstones at SC Veterans cemetery
Source: FOX Carolina
VIDEO: Deputies clean off vandalized headstones at SC Veterans cemetery
Martha Earnhardt
Martha Earnhardt, racing family matriarch, has died