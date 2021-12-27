Line for COVID testing wraps around parking lot at N. Charleston Coliseum

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A long line of cars wrapped around the parking lot at the North Charleston Coliseum Monday morning, the first workday after Christmas.

Offices at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will remain closed through Tuesday for Christmas.

DHEC call centers are closed, meaning those who have been tested will not be able to call in and get testing results or ask COVID-related questions until Wednesday.

DHEC will also not be releasing new COVID numbers until Wednesday.

The agency reports COVID data on a 48-hour delay.

When it resumes reporting new COVID case and death data on Wednesday, it will release six days’ worth of data, covering last Wednesday through Monday.

The last day DHEC released data was Thursday, which reported numbers from Dec. 21. For that date, the agency reported a total of 2,220 new cases, 1,466 of which were confirmed and 754 of which were listed as probable.

That was the highest single-day total of new cases since Oct. 1, when that day’s total was 2,239.

Thursday’s report also listed 23 deaths, including 14 confirmed and nine probable deaths.

Since the pandemic began, the state has reported a total of 944,574 cases of COVID-19 and a statewide death toll of 14,550.

