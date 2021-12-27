SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Near-record high temperatures for the last week of 2021!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Near-record high temperatures are expected to round out 2021 in the Lowcountry! After seeing temperatures this afternoon in the mid to upper 70s, temperatures will fall into the 60s this evening. To put the warmth into perspective, the record high temperature for today is 78° dating back to 2015. High temperatures will stay in the 70s all week long, about 15-20 degrees above average for this time of the year. There is a small chance of a shower tomorrow but we should stay mainly dry. A better chance of a few showers and storms will head our way Thursday with a dying cold front. This front will still be nearby Friday, New Year’s Eve, keeping a slight chance of rain in the forecast as we get ready to ring in the new year! The rain chance will increase again on Sunday with scattered showers and storms possible late in the day ahead of a cold front. The timing of the front is a bit in question but a drop in temperatures is expected early next week with a return to winter-like temperatures.

THIS EVENING/TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Evening Temperatures in the 60s, Falling into the 50s Overnight.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 75, Low 61.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 77, Low 62.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms Possible. High 78, low 62.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 78, Low 63.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 77, Low 63.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 75, Low 55.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at approximately 6:22 p.m. on Magwood Drive between Charlie Hall Boulevard...
Coroner identifies man, woman killed in West Ashley crash involving motorcycles, car
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of the body of a...
Body of missing Fla. teen pulled from pond
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in the 1500 block of Macoma...
Deputies investigate fatal crash involving dirt bike
Martha Earnhardt
Martha Earnhardt, racing family matriarch, has died
A 3-year-old child was injured Saturday afternoon in an accidental self-inflicted shooting,...
Deputies: 3-year-old wounded in accidental N.C. Christmas Day shooting

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Sunshine and warm temperatures continue next week!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Sunday forecast
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast