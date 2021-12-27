Near-record high temperatures for the last week of 2021!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Near-record high temperatures are expected to round out 2021 in the Lowcountry! After seeing temperatures this afternoon in the mid to upper 70s, temperatures will fall into the 60s this evening. To put the warmth into perspective, the record high temperature for today is 78° dating back to 2015. High temperatures will stay in the 70s all week long, about 15-20 degrees above average for this time of the year. There is a small chance of a shower tomorrow but we should stay mainly dry. A better chance of a few showers and storms will head our way Thursday with a dying cold front. This front will still be nearby Friday, New Year’s Eve, keeping a slight chance of rain in the forecast as we get ready to ring in the new year! The rain chance will increase again on Sunday with scattered showers and storms possible late in the day ahead of a cold front. The timing of the front is a bit in question but a drop in temperatures is expected early next week with a return to winter-like temperatures.

THIS EVENING/TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Evening Temperatures in the 60s, Falling into the 50s Overnight.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 75, Low 61.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 77, Low 62.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms Possible. High 78, low 62.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 78, Low 63.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 77, Low 63.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 75, Low 55.

