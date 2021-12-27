SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Report: Man leads officers in Charleston airport chase after argument about ‘Christmas present’

The Charleston County Aviation Authority arrested 66-year-old Jeffrey Brian Silva on Dec. 24 ...
The Charleston County Aviation Authority arrested 66-year-old Jeffrey Brian Silva on Dec. 24 on a charge of public disorderly conduct.(CCDC/Live 5 News)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant man was arrested after authorities say he led officers on a foot chase at the Charleston International Airport following an argument over a check-in item.

The Charleston County Aviation Authority arrested 66-year-old Jeffrey Brian Silva on Dec. 24 on a charge of public disorderly conduct.

He was released on a $257.50 bond.

Silva’s arrest stems from an incident that happened on Christmas Eve when officers responded to a screen table at the airport’s pre-check area for a disturbance. A report states that Silva became angry with a Transportation Security officer after he was told that an item would not be allowed on the flight.

Authorities say the suspect began shouting, “You’re going to take a Christmas present? I’m not a terrorist!”

Officers said Silva also started lunging at TSA personnel to the point he had to be held back by his wife.

According to the incident report, when Silva was removed from the checkpoint he started using profanity, was told to stop, then escorted to the curb where he continued to use profanity in the presence of several passengers saying, ”I’m going to miss Christmas because of these **** *******, ******* ********.”

Police said they told Silva again about his language and that it was unlawful to continue. The report states Silva then said, “Hell, you might even ******* shoot me.”

An officer said at that time he told Silva he was under arrest, and it was at that point that Silva ran from officers. Authorities reported that after a short foot chase Silva was taken into custody and transported to the Charleston County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at approximately 6:22 p.m. on Magwood Drive between Charlie Hall Boulevard...
Coroner identifies man, woman killed in West Ashley crash involving motorcycles, car
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of the body of a...
Body of missing Fla. teen pulled from pond
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in the 1500 block of Macoma...
Deputies investigate fatal crash involving dirt bike
Martha Earnhardt
Martha Earnhardt, racing family matriarch, has died
A 3-year-old child was injured Saturday afternoon in an accidental self-inflicted shooting,...
Deputies: 3-year-old wounded in accidental N.C. Christmas Day shooting

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Kwanzaa begins in the Lowcountry with week-long celebrations
VIDEO: Coroner identifies man, woman killed in West Ashley crash involving motorcycles, car
VIDEO: Coroner identifies man, woman killed in West Ashley crash involving motorcycles, car
The crash happened at approximately 6:22 p.m. on Magwood Drive between Charlie Hall Boulevard...
Coroner identifies man, woman killed in West Ashley crash involving motorcycles, car
On Monday, lines wrapped around parking lots at DHEC testing sites at the North Charleston...
Lowcountry Covid testing sites see long lines after holiday weekend