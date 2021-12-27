SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Richard Marcinko, first commanding officer of SEAL Team 6, dies at 81

Richard Marcinko, the first head of the elite SEAL Team 6, has died.
Richard Marcinko, the first head of the elite SEAL Team 6, has died.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Combat legend Richard Marcinko, the man who created Navy SEAL Team 6, died on Saturday. He was 81 years old.

His son Matthew Marcinko and the National Navy SEAL Museum announced the news.

SEAL Team 6 is considered by many to be the U.S. military’s most elite covert special operations unit.

The unit is perhaps best known for carrying out the operation that killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan in 2011.

Marcinko, a Vietnam War combat veteran, formed SEAL Team 6 in 1980 after the failed hostage rescue attempt in Iran. He was the unit’s first commanding officer.

He retired in 1989 and pursued a career as an author, public speaker and consultant.

According to The New York Times, Matthew Marcinko said his father’s cause of death was believed to be a heart attack.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at approximately 6:22 p.m. on Magwood Drive between Charlie Hall Boulevard...
Coroner identifies man, woman killed in West Ashley crash involving motorcycles, car
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of the body of a...
Body of missing Fla. teen pulled from pond
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in the 1500 block of Macoma...
Deputies investigate fatal crash involving dirt bike
Martha Earnhardt
Martha Earnhardt, racing family matriarch, has died
A 3-year-old child was injured Saturday afternoon in an accidental self-inflicted shooting,...
Deputies: 3-year-old wounded in accidental N.C. Christmas Day shooting

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Kwanzaa begins in the Lowcountry with week-long celebrations
VIDEO: Shorter Covid isolation period under consideration
VIDEO: Shorter Covid isolation period under consideration
VIDEO: Major increase to Social Security checks still falls short of inflation
VIDEO: Major increase to Social Security checks still falls short of inflation
VIDEO: Coroner identifies man, woman killed in West Ashley crash involving motorcycles, car
VIDEO: Coroner identifies man, woman killed in West Ashley crash involving motorcycles, car
A man wearing face masks with a mustache attached, walks down Regents Street in London,...
Omicron spreads global gloom over New Year’s celebrations