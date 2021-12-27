SC Lottery
State agents investigating SC officer involved shooting

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Greenville County.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Greenville County.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Greenville County.

The incident happened Sunday when shots were exchanged during a confrontation between an armed man and deputies from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, SLED spokesman Ryan Alphin said. The man was shot and taken to an area hospital, he said.

Deputies responded to a report of a domestic-related incident and when they responded to the area of McCall Road in Simpsonville, they learned the man had run from that scene, WHNS-TV reported. They called in the SWAT team upon learning that the man was believed to be armed, deputies said.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Lt. Ryan Flood said deputies and members of the SWAT team negotiated with the man for an extended period of time, but that shots were fired just before 11 p.m.

SLED conducts law enforcement officer-involved shooting investigations at the request of the agency involved.

