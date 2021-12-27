SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Stingrays Drop Post-Holiday Matinee to Jacksonville, 3-1

Despite a goal from Andrew Cherniwchan, the Stingrays fell to Jacksonville, 3-1 on Sunday
Despite a goal from Andrew Cherniwchan, the Stingrays fell to Jacksonville, 3-1 on Sunday(South Carolina Stingrays)
By South Carolina Stingrays
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – Andrew Cherniwchan netted his team-leading 11th goal on Sunday afternoon as the South Carolina Stingrays (9-13-2-0) fell to the Jacksonville Icemen (17-8-1-1) by a final score of 3-1 at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Late in the first period, Sean Giles found himself racing into the play, receiving a perfect feed from Brandon Fortunato, and unleashing a big wrist shot through traffic to beat Ryan Bednard for the 1-0 lead.

Craig Martin doubled the lead midway through the second period as he found himself alone in the slot, picking up a loose puck for the power play goal. Luke Lynch made a perfect area pass between the four Stingrays defensemen, allowing Martin to fire a quick shot for the 2-0 lead.

South Carolina stung back on Cherniwchan’s 11th of the year to cut the deficit in half less than five minutes later. Justin Florek tossed a puck toward the net from the blue line that landed perfectly on Cherniwchan’s stick. The captain made a quick cut to his right and lifted the puck past a sprawling Charles Williams.

Jacksonville regained their two-goal advantage on their second power play of the middle frame as Fortunato fed Jake Elmer on the left circle. Elmer wound up and showed his power on a missile over the glove of Bednard for the 3-1 lead.

Bednard halted 20 shots while picking up his first loss against Jacksonville this year while Williams remained perfect in regulation, advancing to 2-0-0-1 against South Carolina thanks to a 25-save performance.

The Stingrays return to action on Wednesday, December 29th when the team heads to Jacksonville, Florida to take on the Icemen at 7:00 p.m.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in the 1500 block of Macoma...
Deputies investigate fatal crash involving dirt bike
Over the next three years, MUSC is expected to receive $1.7 million in settlement payments from...
Former MUSC doctors to pay $1.7 million in out of court settlement
A woman who volunteered to take a wounded North Augusta police officer to the hospital after a...
Woman who helped officer in South Carolina shootout honored
Members of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office bomb squad respond to an attempted break-in...
Deputies, bomb squad respond to attempted ATM break-in on Edisto Island
Martha Earnhardt
Martha Earnhardt, racing family matriarch, has died

Latest News

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
Panthers blown out by Bucs, eliminated from playoff contention
VIDEO: Top 10 High School Football plays of 2021
Top 10 high school football plays of 2021
VIDEO: Top 10 High School Football plays of 2021
VIDEO: Top 10 High School Football plays of 2021
Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 15)