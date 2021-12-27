Unseasonably warm last week of 2021!
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Near record high temperatures are expected to round out 2021 in the Lowcountry!
TODAY: Fog to Sunshine. High 77.
TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 75.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 77.
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 78.
FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 77.
SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 77.
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 73.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.