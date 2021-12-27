SC Lottery
Unseasonably warm last week of 2021!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Near record high temperatures are expected to round out 2021 in the Lowcountry!

TODAY: Fog to Sunshine. High 77.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 75.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 77.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 78.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 77.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 77.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 73.

